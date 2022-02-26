Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocugen stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 14,219,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ocugen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 285.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.