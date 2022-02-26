Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.73.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

