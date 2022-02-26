ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.0917

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,275.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.