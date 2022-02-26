ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $11,056.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.70 or 0.99998180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00307182 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

