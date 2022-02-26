Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Tops $29.51 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00015543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.08 or 1.00057051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023113 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00307467 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.