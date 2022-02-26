OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $16,825,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 344,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

