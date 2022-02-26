Oikos Hits Market Capitalization of $503,511.56 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Oikos has a total market cap of $503,511.56 and $3,411.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.36 or 0.07096401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.12 or 0.99913047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

