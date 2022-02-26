Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Old Republic International has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 881,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 335,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
