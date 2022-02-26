Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 881,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 335,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.