Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to report $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Olin has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.