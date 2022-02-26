Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

