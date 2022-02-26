ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

