ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,994 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

