Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $8.06 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Only1 has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $479,886.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,655,300 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

