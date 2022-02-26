Onooks Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $65,900.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.65 or 0.06999851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.89 or 0.99831199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

