onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in onsemi were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $63.50 on Friday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

