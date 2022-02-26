Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $442.90 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $442.90 million and approximately $38.81 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00210501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00362597 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

