Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $16.85 on Friday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

