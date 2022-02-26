Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.78). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.49.

Get Ophir Energy alerts:

Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.