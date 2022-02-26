Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.54 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Opium has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $117,125.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

