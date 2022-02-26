Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $9.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 318,759 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORMP. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

