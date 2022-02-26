OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OSUR stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.