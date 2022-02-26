Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $7.55. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

