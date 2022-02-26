Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $264,802.59 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $264,802.59 and approximately $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,137.45 or 0.99960544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00076591 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00238942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00147649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00289300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.