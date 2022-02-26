Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,666.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $176.92 million and approximately $180,666.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 178,033,078 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

