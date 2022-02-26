Origin Sport Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,625.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $55,625.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00070969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

