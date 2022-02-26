ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIX by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ORIX by 231.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of IX opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

