Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

