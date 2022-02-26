Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.730 EPS.
Shares of OFIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
