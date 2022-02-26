Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.78. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

