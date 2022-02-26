Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.83. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 1,565,105 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.50.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
