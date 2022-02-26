Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.83. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 1,565,105 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,516. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky acquired 7,800 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$30,966.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,917.20. Insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,477 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

