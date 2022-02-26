OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.15

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.15 and traded as high as $58.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $687.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

