Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

