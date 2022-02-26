Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.