Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.11 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,656,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

