Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.