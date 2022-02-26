Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.50. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 866,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,007. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

