Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.13. 866,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,007. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

