PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

