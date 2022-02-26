Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 615086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

