PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00016461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $99.81 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00036485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00110053 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 271,848,642 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.