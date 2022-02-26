PANTHEON X Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.03 million and $11,178.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110545 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.