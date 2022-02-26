Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $106.54, but opened at $85.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 3,383 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

