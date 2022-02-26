Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $754,891.42

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $754,891.42 and $148,308.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023321 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

