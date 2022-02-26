ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,269.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,269.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.14 or 0.99867150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00073941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00310735 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

