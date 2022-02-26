ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0727 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $1,558.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,588.63 or 0.99945503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00073634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00292692 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

