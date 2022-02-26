PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 24.9% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $873,459.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00276393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.01231165 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003311 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

