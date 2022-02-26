Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSE PSN opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

