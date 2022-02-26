Particl Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Particl has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $32,992.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00384794 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,943,786 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

