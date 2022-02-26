Patientory 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $233.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $496,008.80 and approximately $233.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00037019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00110730 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

