Patron Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $3,793.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00110697 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

