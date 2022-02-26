PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Achieves $10,352.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $10,352.00 and $25.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00290173 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

